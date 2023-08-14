Advertise With Us

Extra Innings: Grand slams and olive burgers

By Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts are coming off a split series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, losing two and winning three before losing on Sunday.

The series included the team’s first grand slam of the season thanks to Euribiel Ángeles, a stolen home run from Colby Thomas, and an amazing double play from Jacob Wilson. Champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut took on his first-ever olive burger on Thursday, downing 13 in five minutes.

Voices of the Lugnuts Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Taylor Gattoni in the News 10 Studio to talk about the just-wrapped weekend, two more Lugnuts make their MLB debuts, and what’s ahead for the ‘Nuts this week.

