East Lansing Fire Department celebrates century of service

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in East Lansing celebrated a milestone in supporting the community.

The East Lansing Fire Department kicked off a “Century of Service” celebration at the fire station on Abbot Road.

The event celebrated when the department was first established in 1923. The community enjoyed a tour of the fire station and emergency cars and a chance to try out fire gear.

Organizers said this helps the community learn more about what they do.

“Giving them an opportunity to see the different, the ambulances, the trucks get to see some of the different skill sets that we do,” said East Lansing Fire Chief Dawn Carson. “So, we don’t do just fire and EMS that we do a lot of different things, give them a chance to just come and meet and greet us. So, we have that one-on-one conversation with people that you hopefully don’t have to see once.”

The event also included demonstrations of rope rescues and car extraction.

