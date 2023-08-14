Deputies find 600 rounds of pistol ammo, heroin after executing DNA search warrant in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County authorities found 600 rounds of pistol ammo and heroin after executing a DNA search warrant Saturday.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were executing a DNA search warrant at a residence at W Franklin Street on Aug. 12 at around 2:30 p.m. when they spotted two suspicious people in a car behind the home.

One person was arrested on two felony warrants, and the second was arrested on a felony warrant.

During a search of the car, police found 600 rounds of pistol ammo and heroin was found on the second person. They were lodged on their warrant and felon on possession of ammo.

