Cowboys Sign Holdout Martin

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dallas Cowboys have come to agreement on a reworked deal for veteran offensive lineman Zack Martin. He is now en route to the team’s training camp in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys’ all pro guard agreed to a new deal worth $18million in each of the next two yeas. Both years are fully guaranteed.

