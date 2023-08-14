Advertise With Us

Capital City Brass Band performs in Jackson

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Brass Band performed at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jackson Sunday.

The audience enjoyed some classics and special selections for their listening pleasure.

“It included show tunes, it included swing tunes, we did a tribute to our armed forces and then we did some fun things like music from Legend of Zelda, and music from Raiders of the Lost Ark so a nice variety of stuff today,” said Craig Britton from the Capital City Brass Band.

And there wasn’t just awesome music, there was an ice cream social, too.

