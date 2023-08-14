Advertise With Us

BWL hosts Hometown Power 5K in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Lansing made strides Saturday in the annual Hometown Power 5K.

It was held on Aug. 12 by the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) near the company’s REO Town headquarters.

At the end of the race, people received a free T-shirt and a medal. A race just for the kids was held after the 5K.

One organizer said this is a way for people to see a different side of the community.

“We wanted to give a chance to the community to get active and promote health and wellness,” said BWL spokesperson Amy Adamy. “And it’s also a great way to showcase our headquarters building and sort of bring people down to REO and show them this part of the community, which we really love.”

The race is held annually, and all money raised from the 5K will go to the McLaren Foundation.

