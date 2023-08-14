Brunch on the lawn held in downtown Dewitt

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Live music, tasty food and fun. A great day for brunch on the lawn in downtown Dewitt.

The folks at the Plant Studio and Bridge and Main Market hosted the event.

“The community responds really well to these events,” said Mars Woodbury, an organizer. “It’s really cool to see everybody come out and come together. Definitely community over competition.”

The brunch menu included pizza, cinnamon rolls, waffles, tasty drinks and other goodies.

