Authorities identify missing kayaker found dead in Grand River

The man went missing from his group
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The kayaker that was found dead after he went missing from his group in Grand River was identified by authorities Monday.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, shortly after 11 p.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Burchfield Park in Delhi Twp. for a suspicious situation.

A group of kayakers told police a 30-year-old Lansing man had gone missing from their group.

The Capital Area Dive Team responded to search the area and later located the Lansing man in the river south of the park.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identified the 30-year-old Lansing man as Jeffrey Lynn-Ellis Spade.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to Spade. Officials are waiting on an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

