2023 Vet Fest held in Fowlerville

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - It was all about celebrating those who served in the military Saturday.

The festival is considered one of the largest veteran festivals in Michigan. It honors all members of the military and their families.

At the festival, veterans could learn more about resources for veterans and enjoy live music, food and even a school supply giveaway.

“So, Michigan’s home to about 570,000 veterans, but in 2019, less than 18 percent were connected to a federal benefit,” said the Vet Life co-founder Joshua Parish. “It means that there’s hundreds of thousands of veterans just here in Michigan alone that have never accessed a federal benefit. So we bring vetted resources providers down into the community to help connect those dots as a One-Stop shop.”

The festival draws in several thousand veterans and their families from around the state annually.

