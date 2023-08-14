2 injured after double shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in Jackson County Saturday.

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 12 on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were both taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information as asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 768-7901.

