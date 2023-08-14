1 dead after crash in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man died after a crash in Gratiot County early Sunday morning.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-vehicle crash a the 10000 block of N Warner Road in Seville Township on Aug. 13 just before 3 a.m.

Officials said a motorcycle driven by a 49-year-old Shepherd man was struck by an SUV driven by a 28-year-old man from Elwell.

The victim was transported to Sparrow Main Hospital in Lansing, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said a suspect is in custody.

The names of the men involved are being withheld pending arraignment and notifying the family.

According to officials, drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 875-5211.

