Advertise With Us

1 dead after crash in Gratiot County

(Canva)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man died after a crash in Gratiot County early Sunday morning.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-vehicle crash a the 10000 block of N Warner Road in Seville Township on Aug. 13 just before 3 a.m.

Officials said a motorcycle driven by a 49-year-old Shepherd man was struck by an SUV driven by a 28-year-old man from Elwell.

The victim was transported to Sparrow Main Hospital in Lansing, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said a suspect is in custody.

The names of the men involved are being withheld pending arraignment and notifying the family.

According to officials, drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 875-5211.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker found dead in Grand River near Eaton Rapids Township
A driver is dead after a crash on an exit ramp in Alaiedon Township Sunday.
1 dead after crash on EB I-96 in Ingham county
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Damage in Perry from EF-1 tornado
Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after EF-1 tornado causes significant damage
Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child

Latest News

In 'Extra Innings,' members of the Lansing Lugnuts sit down with News 10+ to talk all things...
Extra Innings: Grand slams and olive burgers
2 injured after double shooting in Jackson County
Perry residents advised to watch for scammers looking to profit from storm damage cleanup
Pilot and crew member safely eject before Soviet-era fighter jet crashes at Michigan air show