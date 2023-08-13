Advertise With Us

One dead after crash on EB I-96

Eastbound I-96 was shut down for hours
A driver is dead after a crash on an exit ramp in Alaiedon Township Sunday.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALAEIDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 just west of Okemos Road was shut down for hours Sunday morning after a fatal crash.

It happened at the Exit for Okemos Rd. (Exit 110) just before 3 A.M.

The roadway is back open.

This is a developing story. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

