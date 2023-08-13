One dead after crash on EB I-96

ALAEIDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 just west of Okemos Road was shut down for hours Sunday morning after a fatal crash.

It happened at the Exit for Okemos Rd. (Exit 110) just before 3 A.M.

The roadway is back open.

This is a developing story. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.

