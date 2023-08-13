Michigan’s victim compensation program expands to witnesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Priscilla Bordayo is a sexual assault survivor, abused by her father at the age of 12. She says programs like Michigan’s Victim Compensation Program could have helped her family at a time they needed it most.

“I think that was actually part of the reason we sort of stayed in the situation that we stayed in. Because we didn’t have enough help financially,” said Bordayo.

Bordayo is the statewide manager for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. Her mission is to spread awareness of the program and encourage other agencies to do the same.

“This should be something that should be coming out the mouths of the prosecutor’s office,” said Bordayo. “From the police officers from when their taking on their questions when their interviewing crime victims.”

More victims of crime in the state will receive support after the Michigan Crime Victim’s Compensation Program expanded its guidelines. This means the definition of victim will now include witnesses to deadly crimes.

“We need to recognize that when someone sees something tragically happen, they are a victim too,” said Bordayo.

Janine Washburn works with Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services. She says the new legislation payouts have increased from $25,000 to $45,000, with additional benefits also added to the program.

“We now have residential security, relocation, bereavement, and transportation,” said Washburn. “Benefits for loss of earning, burial, and crime scene clean-up have increased as well”.”

Bordayo says the biggest challenge victims face is the time frame to file a police report. With only 48 hours to do so, only 2% of Michiganders have been approved for the original program.

“We have millions of dollars sitting in an account designated for crime victims and the fact that it wasn’t going to them, it raises the question of why, how could it not?” said Bordayo.

Bordayo believes this expansion will help lead to a better healing process for victims knowing they have more time to process their experience.

“My job is to make sure that victim knows that it exists and for them to utilize it in every way that they can,” said Bordayo.

For more information on the program and to apply, visit Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services website.

