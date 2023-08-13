Advertise With Us

Jackson festival series celebrates Black-owned businesses

This is the third annual Entrepreneur Expo.
Jackson County hosts annual Southside Festival Series. This year celebrates Black-owned businesses.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The third annual Entrepreneur’s Expo returned on Saturday to the community of Jackson. It celebrated the rich history and culture of city’s southside.

It is part of Jackson’s Southside Festival Series which is in its fifth year of planning. The event was an opportunity for small Black businesses to meet each other from around the market and showcase their business.

Resources for Black small businesses were also available. Myeshia Jones works with the Jackson Southside Festival Series and said it is all about building the southside.

“We really believe it’s important to just kind of keep the energy, the positive energy going in our community,” said Myeshia Jones. “[It’s] a safe place to have fun and sometimes the southside of Jackson doesn’t always get a positive rep. So, we want folks to come into this community, the southside specifically to know that there’s really great things happening here.”

More information about the Southside Festival Series can be found on its Facebook page.

“We’re really excited to be able to provide this experience to the community,” said Jones.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are advised to stay inside and away from windows.
WATCH: Video captures funnel cloud in Perry
A funnel cloud was spotted over Perry, Michigan on Aug. 11, 2023.
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Perry
Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child
1 arrested in fatal Lansing Township shooting
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license

Latest News

File photo of American flag
Fowlerville celebrates veterans at largest Vet Fest
Damage in Perry from EF-1 tornado
Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after EF-1 tornado causes significant damage
The Perry community is rallying together after a tornado swept through Friday
Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after tornado
Very nice weather for Sunday but some heavy rain is possible Monday into Tuesday.
Nice weather for the rest of the weekend, heavy rain threat next week