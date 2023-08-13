Jackson festival series celebrates Black-owned businesses

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The third annual Entrepreneur’s Expo returned on Saturday to the community of Jackson. It celebrated the rich history and culture of city’s southside.

It is part of Jackson’s Southside Festival Series which is in its fifth year of planning. The event was an opportunity for small Black businesses to meet each other from around the market and showcase their business.

Resources for Black small businesses were also available. Myeshia Jones works with the Jackson Southside Festival Series and said it is all about building the southside.

“We really believe it’s important to just kind of keep the energy, the positive energy going in our community,” said Myeshia Jones. “[It’s] a safe place to have fun and sometimes the southside of Jackson doesn’t always get a positive rep. So, we want folks to come into this community, the southside specifically to know that there’s really great things happening here.”

More information about the Southside Festival Series can be found on its Facebook page.

“We’re really excited to be able to provide this experience to the community,” said Jones.

