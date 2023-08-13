Advertise With Us

Fowlerville celebrates veterans at largest Vet Fest

The festival draws in several thousand veterans and their families from all around the state every year.
The annual Vet Fest was hosted in Fowlerville. One of Michigan's largest veteran event of the year.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - In Fowlerville on Saturday, it was all about celebrating those who served in the military.

The Vet Fest is considered one of the largest veteran festivals in Michigan. It honors all members of the military and their families. At the festival, veterans were able to learn more about resources for veterans and enjoy live music, food and even a school supply giveaway.

Joshua Parish, the Co-Founder of Vetlife, said they operate on four core pillars or issues veterans face when they leave the military: education, employment, healthcare and quality of life.

“What we’ve seen one month after our Vet Fest event is a 60% increase in veterans gaining access to their benefits,” said Parish.

Parish added that Michigan is home to about 570,000 veterans.

“In 2019, less than 18% were connected to a federal benefit,” said Parish. “It means that there’s hundreds of thousands of veterans just here in Michigan alone that have never accessed a federal benefit. So, we bring vetted resources providers down into the community to help connect those dots as a One-Stop shop.”

The festival draws in several thousand veterans and their families from all around the state every year.

