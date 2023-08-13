First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our attention is on a storm system near the Minnesota/Iowa border this morning that will move southeast and pass just south of Michigan over the next 36 hours. The storm will spread rain into the area this afternoon and possibly a few thunderstorms this evening. The potential exists for heavy rainfall from this storm. Rainfall totals may end up in the half inch to 1.5′' range in the Lansing and Jackson areas through Tuesday morning. Watch for standing water on roadways that traditionally flood with heavy rainfall. Near the state border the storm may produce severe weather. A Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather exists this afternoon and evening in places like Hillsdale and Coldwater. High temperatures today climb to the mid 70s and lows tonight drop back to near 60º.

Tuesday the rain should pull out of the area in the morning and some clearing is expected in the afternoon. With a little sunshine returning late Tuesday we should see high temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Wednesday promises to be a mostly sunny day with highs near 80º. More showers and thunderstorms pass through the area Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Some sunshine returns for Friday with an afternoon high temperature near 80º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 14, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 98° 1965

Lansing Record Low: 40° 1870

Jackson Record High: 99º 1944

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1964

