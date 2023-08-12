WATCH: Video captures funnel cloud in Perry

PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - Harrowing video obtained by News 10 shows a funnel cloud spinning over the city of Perry.

Perry is in Shiawassee County, which had a tornado warning issued Friday night.

Livingston County also had a tornado warning issued.

For the latest severe weather updates, visit our weather alerts page.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.