WATCH: Video captures funnel cloud in Perry

Residents are urged to stay indoors and away from windows.
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - Harrowing video obtained by News 10 shows a funnel cloud spinning over the city of Perry.

Perry is in Shiawassee County, which had a tornado warning issued Friday night.

Livingston County also had a tornado warning issued.

