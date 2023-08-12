Police ask for help after fatal hit and run in Clinton County

EAGLE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a fatal hit and run crash just after 11 P.M. Friday night on W. Grand River Highway West of S. Hinman Rd. in Eagle Township.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject in the roadway who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Through witness statements and preliminary investigation a West bound vehicle struck a West bound electric scooter and then fled the scene continuing West bound.

The deceased male – a 30 year old who resided in Eagle Township was riding a scooter with illuminated lights and wearing a reflective traffic vest on the West bound shoulder where he was struck. Deputies were able to obtain vehicle part information from on scene evidence and determine the following suspect vehicle:

2007 Ford Edge unknown color at this time, missing a driver side view mirror with front end damage, and missing driver’s side fog light assembly

Deputies were assisted on scene by Dewitt Twp. Police, Michigan State Police, Portland Police, Delta Fire/EMS, and the Clinton County Road Commission.

The crash was reconstructed by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team and remains under investigation.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating this vehicle. If you have information please contact Clinton County Central Dispatch 989-224-6792 or the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office 989-224-5200

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.