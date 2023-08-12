Advertise With Us

Perry tornado rated an EF-1

The tornado had peak wind gusts of 95 mph.
The Mayor said the tornado totaled three public works buildings and took down the emergency siren, which is why it did not go off.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has rated the tornado that struck Perry Friday evening an EF-1.

NWS officials conducted a damage survey and determined the tornado had peak wind gusts of 95 mph. It was on the ground for three miles and had a maximum width of 430 yards.

According to the NWS, the twister began around 7:51 p.m. three miles west of Perry near Beardslee Road just south of W. Britton Road. It intensified as it moved into Perry where it uprooted trees, caused major roof damage to several outbuildings, and damaged shingles and siding to some homes. The tornado lifted around 8:03 p.m. just southeast of Perry.

Friday night, a state of emergency was declared for the City of Perry due to the amount of damage reported in the town.

The storm did knock out power in the Perry area but that was restored Saturday morning.

WATCH: Video captures funnel cloud in Perry

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

Tornadoes are classified using the Enhanced Fujita Scale which uses wind speeds to determine their strength. An EF-1 tornado is considered a “weak” tornado and can have wind speeds of 86-110 mph.

