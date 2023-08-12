Missile found in Bath Township self storage unit

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Storage units can contain a lot of wacky stuff, but a whole missile is unheard of.

Michigan State Police were called into a self storage business in Bath Township after what appeared to be an explosive missile was found in an abandoned storage unit.

The MSP bomb squad identified the object as a training missile, meaning the device was not explosive.

An MSP officer even posed for a photo with the fake explosive.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.