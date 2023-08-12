Advertise With Us

Missile found in Bath Township self storage unit

Thankfully, it didn't explode.
Thankfully, it didn't explode.(Bath Township Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Storage units can contain a lot of wacky stuff, but a whole missile is unheard of.

Michigan State Police were called into a self storage business in Bath Township after what appeared to be an explosive missile was found in an abandoned storage unit.

The MSP bomb squad identified the object as a training missile, meaning the device was not explosive.

An MSP officer even posed for a photo with the fake explosive.

