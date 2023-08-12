Michigan gas prices could remain high for a while

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pain at the pump has made its way back to Mid-Michigan.

Gas prices rose about 20 cents this week. The increase was the fallout of unexpected maintenance at a BP refinery in Indiana.

Nephew Woods called the increase in gas prices disturbing and that he’ll be carpooling with friends to save money.

“Man, I almost fainted. That’s how I feel about it,” Woods said. “I may have to call a couple of rides, pay in gas, Pay a couple of Ubers, you know, anything just to save on my pockets really.”

Patrick De Haan, with Gas Buddy, said prices could continue to rise as we approach the peak of hurricane season.

“Any disruption from hurricane season could cause prices to go up in addition. The last few weeks – well the last six weeks to be specific – oil prices have made continuous increases,” De Haan said. “We’re up to about $84 a barrel and that continues to push on prices.”

Mike Griffin called the price increase unfortunate.

“Because it’s just so unpredictable,” Griffin said. “It jacks up a high price right away but it comes down one, two cents at a time. So, it’s hard to budget when you need gas.”

“I would expect that very short term over the weekend, prices will probably back off a little bit,” De Haan said. “Especially at those stations that raised their prices to $3.99 expect a little bit of relief.”

Gas prices are expected to stay in the upper $3 range through August, but if any hurricanes impact refineries, prices could go above $4.

