Full on Frenzy: Lansing Catholic Cougars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

Lansing Catholic finished an uncustomary 6-6 last season but still made the playoffs, one season after their 2021 state championship run.

Jim Baker begins his third season as the head coach though he has been on staff for three decades.

The Cougars always play with high energy and have a very diverse offense and that is expected to be the case again this season. They open in 2 weeks against traditional opening game opponent Waverly.

You can hear our conversations with coach Jim Baker and with senior wide receiver Xavier Luea in the video player above.

