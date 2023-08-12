City of Perry declares State of Emergency following Friday storm

PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - A state of emergency has been declared for the City of Perry following Friday night’s storms.

WATCH: Video captures funnel cloud in Perry

According to city officials, the storms brought down multiple power lines and caused dangerous conditions. Residents are urged to stay off the streets and to remain at home.

City officials are asking residents to limit their sewer usage due to power outages and the current strain on pumping stations.

No injuries have been reported.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050, the Lansing Board of Water and Light at 877-295-5001 or DTE Energy at 800-947-5000.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.