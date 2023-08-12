1 arrested in fatal Lansing Township shooting

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township Police are investigating after a possible breaking and entering ended with one man dead, and another in custody.

Police were called to a possible breaking and entering at a home on the 200 block of N Catherine Street, located on the city’s west side, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The caller—a 31-year-old woman—said she was in danger, hung up the phone, then called 911 again, stating gunshots were fired.

Lansing Township Police Lieutenant said when officers arrived on the scene, it became clear the alleged break in had escalated to a shooting. He said they did not hear a response from anyone inside the home, but when they checked the outside, they found, and detained, a 31-year-old man in the backyard of the house, who told them someone inside had been shot.

Police said the woman who called 911 came out of the home, told police someone was shot, and said she did not know if anyone else was inside.

Once inside, police found a 22-year-old man dead at the bottom of the staircase, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Investigators believe drugs played a role in the shooting. A gun they believe to be involved was also recovered from the scene.

Police said the incident is not random, but neighbors like Tony Belcher are concerned.

“A lot of [neighbors] have their guns loaded,” he said. “People are scared.”

Belcher has lived on Lansing’s west side for more than 30 years. He said this type of violence is a shock to their normally quiet neighborhood.

“It’s getting real bad around here,” he said. “The crime rate’s going up real bad.”

The victim’s father said he’s still processing the sudden loss of his son and said the house he was found in is known for hosting parties. He believes it’s this home’s history that led to his son’s death.

For Belcher, it’s a sign that his neighborhood is changing.

“You used to be able to leave your doors unlocked and stuff out here,” he said. “But you can’t anymore.”

The 31-year-old man detained in the backyard was arrested and lodged in the Ingham County Jail. Anyone with information on this case are being asked to contact Lansing Township Detective Randy Volosky by phone at 517-999-0291, or by email at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.