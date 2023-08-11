Weather Extra: Strong storms are possible Friday
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong storms are on the radar - literally - for the First Alert Weather Team. Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to take a look at when we can expect the storms and how strong they will be.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 11, 2023
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 101° 1864, 1874
- Lansing Record Low: 39° 1865, 1868
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1947
- Jackson Record Low: 44º 1967
