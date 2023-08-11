Weather Extra: Mid-Michigan upgraded in severe weather risk
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The storm prediction center has upgraded the mid-Michigan area from a marginal risk to a slight risk for severe weather Friday afternoon. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 11, 2023
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 101° 1864, 1874
- Lansing Record Low: 39° 1865, 1868
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1947
- Jackson Record Low: 44º 1967
