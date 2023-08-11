Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Mid-Michigan upgraded in severe weather risk

By Colton Cichoracki, Taylor Gattoni and Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The storm prediction center has upgraded the mid-Michigan area from a marginal risk to a slight risk for severe weather Friday afternoon. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

Thunderstorms become likely this afternoon, some could be strong

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 11, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 101° 1864, 1874
  • Lansing Record Low: 39° 1865, 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1947
  • Jackson Record Low: 44º 1967

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County man arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
1 arrested in fatal Lansing Township shooting

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.
Severe storms possible this afternoon
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
2 teens accused of shooting, killing man on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing appear in court
‘Unfortunate misunderstanding’: Lansing Police responds to viral TikTok