Weather Extra: Mid-Michigan upgraded in severe weather risk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The storm prediction center has upgraded the mid-Michigan area from a marginal risk to a slight risk for severe weather Friday afternoon. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details.

Thunderstorms become likely this afternoon, some could be strong

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 11, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 101° 1864, 1874

Lansing Record Low: 39° 1865, 1868

Jackson Record High: 95º 1947

Jackson Record Low: 44º 1967

