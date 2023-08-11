Advertise With Us

‘Unfortunate misunderstanding’: Lansing Police responds to viral TikTok

(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department addressed a viral video circulating on TikTok where police are seen detaining a young man.

“We are aware of a video circulating social media,” wrote Lansing Police on Facebook. “We want to provide some background information on this unfortunate misunderstanding.”

Lansing Police said they were searching for suspects involved in a string of Kia thefts, especially one reported near the 3600 block of W Jolly Road. Witnesses described one suspect as wearing neon shorts and a white shirt.

An officer saw someone matching the description and attempted to contact them, but the person fled and ran to a nearby apartment complex. Another officer was in the area and saw a young man, pictured in the viral video, wearing a very similar outfit and made contact with him. Lansing Police said the initial officer responded and clarified the young man was not the suspect who fled earlier. The young man was then released, and the officer continued to search the area.

Lansing Police provided photos side by side of the suspect and the young man seen in the viral video on TikTok.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County man arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
1 arrested in fatal Lansing Township shooting

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
2 teens accused of shooting, killing man on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing appear in court
President, CEO of Sparrow Health System announces departure
President, CEO of Sparrow Health System announces departure
1 arrested in fatal Lansing Township shooting