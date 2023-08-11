Advertise With Us

Suburban Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a spinach container

A woman in suburban Detroit says she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach she had just bought at a grocery store
This is a stock photo.
This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A woman in suburban Detroit said she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach purchased from a grocery store.

Amber Worrick of Southfield said she bought the sealed Earthbound Farm spinach package earlier this week from a Meijer store, WJBK-TV reported. When she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and screamed, Worrick said.

“It was alive and moving,” Worrick said. “Just thank God I didn't eat the frog.”

Worrick said she immediately returned the package and the frog to the store. Workers there released the frog and gave her a refund, she said.

The TV station’s video showed the frog in a sealed container.

Jennifer Holton, a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development, told the Detroit Free Press that the store shouldn't have released the frog because authorities now don't know whether it's native to the state.

She said the department referred the incident to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Meijer officials said the frog was relocated to a new home outdoors.

Officials at California-based Taylor Farms, which owns Earthbound Farm, apologized in a statement and promised to continue to provide “the freshest, finest quality veggies for consumers.”

Most Read

Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County man arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
Proposed apartment building draws opposition at East Lansing Planning Commission meeting

Latest News

Porcha Woodruff poses on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Oak Park, Mich. Woodruff who was falsely...
Detroit police changing facial-recognition policy after pregnant woman says she was wrongly charged
Michigan trooper who ordered dog on injured motorist is acquitted of assault
State ordered to release documents in Whitmer kidnap plot case
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the largest state budget in Michigan's history on July 31,...
Michigan mom is charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say