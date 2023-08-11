Staudt on Sports LIVE: Lions kick-off preseason play vs. Giants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions kick-off preseason play Friday night hosting the New York Giants. The News 10 Sports Team breaks down what we can expect.

Don’t forget: You can watch the Lions start the regular season right here on WILX when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.

More:

Lions to open 2023 NFL season at the Chiefs on WILX

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.