St. Johns Mint Festival kicking off with afternoon activities, live music, rodeo

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns Mint Festival kicks off Friday.

One of the events happening on Aug. 11, the rodeo, risked almost no attendance.

Leading up to Summer Events at the Fairgrounds, the bleachers around the rodeo were deemed unsafe, sending the county into a small scramble to get replacements.

Despite four other county fairs happening at the same time, they were able to rent a few sets for the opening weekend.

“You know how it is when you’re putting on a big event, and something comes up where, like, where’s people gonna sit?” said Kyle Fullhart, the Mint Fest Rodeo Director. “And we always bring in lots of bleachers anyway. So, you got that, ‘oh, man,’ moment. And then after that, you’re like, ‘well, let’s deal with this and just move on,’ and so and that’s all it was.”

The bleachers will allow for more space inside the rodeo arena. This year there will be two rodeo shows, one on Friday and one on Saturday.

The St. Johns Mint Festival starts at 2 p.m. on Aug. 11, with various afternoon activities and live music.

See the full list of scheduled events by visiting the Mint Festival’s website.

