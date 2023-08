LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The President and CEO of Sparrow Health System is departing in September.

Sparrow Health System announced President and CEO James Dover is departing effective Sept. 15, 2023.

According to the system, Dover said the time is right for his departure now that Sparrow partnered with U-M Health.

“Working with this team of world-class caregivers, physicians and leadership is one of the proudest moments of my career,” Dover said. “I am thrilled for its future as a part of University of Michigan Health.”

Dover joined Sparrow in June 2019 after a long career in healthcare leadership.

“He ensured not only that the system provided the highest quality care to the Lansing community through the crisis, but that it will continue to provide that care for years to come through our new partnership with the University of Michigan Health. We are grateful for his service,” said John Pirich, Sparrow Health System Board Chair.

Pirich noted that Dover was instrumental in developing the partnership with U-M Health on April 1, 2023. “We are grateful to Jim for his leadership in stabilizing Sparrow’s finances and bringing long-term viability to the health system through joining U-M Health.”

“Jim has been an incredible partner in our efforts to build one team and will be greatly missed. His vision was instrumental to bringing our systems together and laying the foundation to bringing increased healthcare innovation to Mid-Michigan and beyond. We are grateful for Jim’s leadership and are hopeful and excited for the next chapter of University of Michigan HealthSparrow,” said Marschall S. Runge, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Michigan Medicine, Dean of the University of Michigan Medical School and Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.