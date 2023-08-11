Advertise With Us

One person killed in Lansing Township shooting

Officers were originally dispatched to a report of a breaking and entering in progress
Officers were originally dispatched to a report of a breaking and entering in progress
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person has died after a shooting late Thursday night in Lansing Township. Police tell News 10 that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N Catherine Street around 10:24 p.m. for a reported breaking and entering in progress. The reported break-in quickly escalated into a deadly shooting.

When Lansing Township officers arrived on scene, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound. Police have not released an age for the male victim yet or if there are any suspects.

The Lansing Township Police Department was assisted in its response by the Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

News 10 is expecting to learn more details about the shooting this morning.

