Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: How getting your pet fixed can help keep shelters empty

Getting your pet fixed is the best way you can help shelters.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -About 6.3 million cats and dogs across the country enter animal shelters every year, but not every one finds a home.

The Ingham County Animal Shelter says the trick to fixing animal overpopulation is to get your pets fixed.

How can this help? You can find out by watching the video above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County man arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother
1 arrested in fatal Lansing Township shooting
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan

Latest News

Baby Talk: Fertility Do’s and Don’ts
Food Trucks Festival and Car Show comes to Lansing
Food Trucks Festival and Car Show comes to Lansing
Food Trucks Festival and Car Show comes to Lansing
2 teens face 26 felonies in fatal Lansing shooting on Kalamazoo Street
2 teens face 26 felonies in fatal Lansing shooting on Kalamazoo Street
2 teens face 26 felonies in fatal Lansing shooting on Kalamazoo Street