Michigan’s Crime Victims Compensation program to become more widely available

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More people are now eligible to get money from Michigan’s Crime Victims Compensation Program.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the program is being expanded.

The most recent state budget includes $30 million to help maintain services for victims. The expansion will also broaden eligibility requirements for the program.

“The impact is that we now can reach more victims in the state of Michigan and we can assist them financially with the increase of the benefit amounts and the benefits themselves,” said Janine Washburn, the Crime Victims Compensation manager. “That now victims will have access to reimbursement of those expenses.”

The expansion goes into effect Saturday.

More information can be found on the Michigan’s Crime Victim Compensation program website and the Michigan Crime Victim Services Commission website.

