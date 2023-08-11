Advertise With Us

Michigan’s Crime Victims Compensation program to become more widely available

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More people are now eligible to get money from Michigan’s Crime Victims Compensation Program.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the program is being expanded.

The most recent state budget includes $30 million to help maintain services for victims. The expansion will also broaden eligibility requirements for the program.

“The impact is that we now can reach more victims in the state of Michigan and we can assist them financially with the increase of the benefit amounts and the benefits themselves,” said Janine Washburn, the Crime Victims Compensation manager. “That now victims will have access to reimbursement of those expenses.”

The expansion goes into effect Saturday.

More information can be found on the Michigan’s Crime Victim Compensation program website and the Michigan Crime Victim Services Commission website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County man arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother
1 arrested in fatal Lansing Township shooting
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: How getting your pet fixed can help keep shelters empty
2 teens face 26 felonies in fatal Lansing shooting on Kalamazoo Street
Food Trucks Festival and Car Show comes to Lansing
Grand Rapids man charged with sex trafficking a minor