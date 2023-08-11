Michigan educators voice concerns regarding AI use in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Artificial intelligence is making its way into classrooms and bringing concerns about students cheating.

While AI has been a staple as helpful assistants - like Siri or Alexa - what if these virtual assistants could write a cover letter, speech essay or even finish your exam? It’s a reality with ChatGPT.

“When I ask you to do some writing, it will be to practice something,” said Bill Hart-Davidson, a professor at Michigan State University. “You can use ChatGPT to skip practice.”

Some universities run the students’ papers through a program that looks for signs the work was done by AI. Hart-Davidson said that detecting software might not be very accurate.

“It could be easy to catch if you prompt it simply and turn in whatever it spits out, but if you then revise that a little bit, well then what?” Hart-Davidson asked.

Not everything about artificial intelligence is negative. Eaton Rapids superintendent William DeFrance said it’s something educators need to embrace and that he hopes teachers in his district don’t focus on the wrong thing.

“I believe that we are going to see this used in a lot of positive ways going forward,” DeFrance said. “I don’t want to have teachers spend a significant amount of time playing the cop.”

DeFrance said these AIs can also help grow creativity and recalled a speech that was given at a recent graduation ceremony that had used some lyrics from a Tim McGraw song to make something brand new.

“And you listen to this speech, I mean it was really a cool speech for kids,” DeFrance said. “And then when I found out that it used ChatGPT I am thinking, OK, we are at a new level with this.”

Hart-Davidson said some teachers might go back to paper exams and hand-written essays to help prevent cheating.

