Meet Gunner: Ingham County’s latest K-9 working to keep communities safe

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Sometimes inmates can get things they’re not supposed to have in jail.

That’s why Ingham County law enforcement has a new member - a yellow labrador named Gunner whose job is to sniff out drugs.

Gunner’s nose can be up to 100,000 times stronger than a human’s nose, which can locate drugs as small as the size of a fingernail.

“We use them on a daily basis to search for contraband,” said Cpt. Andrew Daenzer, with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. “We train them to that standard, of a very small amount of any narcotics, so they should be able to pick up on trace amounts of anything.”

K-9 Gunner is joining K-9 Gage, both in and outside of Ingham County, the two labradors will patrol jails, prisons, rehab centers and schools.

“Inmates make comments all the time, as you know, ‘I’m not even gonna try to bring something in because I know your dogs are gonna find it,’” said Deputy Troy Orwell, with the Ingham County K-9 Team. “I’ve heard that hundreds of times.”

Gunner and Gage do a great job of locating health and safety hazards, but they also serve as a man’s best friend by boosting morale.

“We can have an inmate yelling, screaming in a cell, really angry, really mad. I show up with the dog, and they calm down,” Orweller said, “Just his presence alone, you know? People love dogs. It doesn’t matter who they are, people love dogs.”

Gage has been working in the area for a while now and has detected contraband at local schools three times. They’re excited to expand that work with Gunner’s first day on the job being next week.

“We’ve only done training so far, so got a big week coming up,” said Deputy Zachary Rosenberry, with the Ingham County K-9 Team. “We’ll see what we can find.”

By sniffing out drugs, the four-legged crime fighter is keeping law enforcement and inmates safer.

“We don’t have the overdoses going on, we don’t have people getting harmed,” Orweller said. “It’s keeping people safe.”

