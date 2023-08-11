Advertise With Us

Love Lansing Like A Local at Mid-Michigan farmer’s markets

Nicole Buchmann took a trip to the Meridian Township Farmers' Market to see what is fresh on the table! Check out what community programs you can participate in
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Wondering where to find fresh, local or organic produce this season? Look no further than Greater Lansing’s farmers markets. With 19 different markets spread across a dozen different cities, there is sure to be a location near you.

Studio 10 stopped the Meridian Township Farmer’s Market! You can check out the dozens of vendors every Wednesday and Saturday.

For more information on how you can love Lansing like a local: https://www.lansing.org/things-to-do/family-farms-and-markets/

