Love Lansing Like A Local at Mid-Michigan farmer’s markets

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Wondering where to find fresh, local or organic produce this season? Look no further than Greater Lansing’s farmers markets. With 19 different markets spread across a dozen different cities, there is sure to be a location near you.

Studio 10 stopped the Meridian Township Farmer’s Market! You can check out the dozens of vendors every Wednesday and Saturday.

For more information on how you can love Lansing like a local: https://www.lansing.org/things-to-do/family-farms-and-markets/

