Local company gives backpacks, supplies to Lansing students

The supplies were handed out by Mid-Michigan company Techsmith.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday was a special day for many East Lansing middle and high schoolers, as they received free backpacks and school supplies.

“It has been a great turnout....we started at one but we actually started at 12 because we had people already lining up,” said Michelle Massey with Techsmith.

“Our employees stuffed over 500 backpacks and there’s everything in there from books to paper to mechanical pencils to and rulers and pencil sharpeners,” she said.

There will be another giveaway in Lansing on August 17.

