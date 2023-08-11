Advertise With Us

Lansing entrepreneurs pitch ideas to business leaders at ‘The Hatching’ contest

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It wasn’t quite Shark Tank, but it was close.

Aspiring Lansing entrepreneurs got the chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges, just like the popular TV show.

Eight competitors faced off at the Ellison Brewing Company in REO Town. They delivered their best pitchers before a live audience.

What was on the line? Enough money to make their dreams come true. More than $5,000 was handed out to the first, second, and third place winners.

“Young entrepreneurs, I definitely want to say, continue to put your ideas out there, right. Ideas are meant to be shared, so they can shine. So, put your ideas out there. Put the work behind them and see the success take,” said LEAP Chief Equity Development Officer Tony Willis.

Around 600 people applied to make their pitch since the first competition 10 years ago.

More than 90 winners have successfully grown their businesses in the Lansing area.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership sponsors the event. It’s a coalition of area leaders working to grow and attract businesses in the Lansing area.

