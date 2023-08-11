Jackson County authorities help reunite calf with mother

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Some Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies got the chance to play cowboy early Friday morning when they discovered a baby cow separated from its mother.

Deputies Bigger, Freeman and Vetor were on Teft Road in Spring Arbor Township on a routine property security check, when they came across a newborn calf that had been separated from its mother.

The deputies helped the baby cow, named Jerry, moove back in with his mother, but not before snapping a few selfies with the infant bovine.

