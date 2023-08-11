Ingham County Animal Control seeks family of found goat

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a goat that was found in Holt.

According to authorities, the goat was found Thursday near the intersection of Keller Road and Depot Street.

The owner of the goat is asked to come to Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter in Mason with proof of ownership. The shelter is located at 600 Buhl Street and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Related: Jackson County authorities help reunite calf with mother

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.