Ingham County Animal Control seeks family of found goat

According to authorities, the goat was found Thursday near the intersection of Keller Road and Depot Street.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a goat that was found in Holt.

According to authorities, the goat was found Thursday near the intersection of Keller Road and Depot Street.

The owner of the goat is asked to come to Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter in Mason with proof of ownership. The shelter is located at 600 Buhl Street and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

