Grand Rapids man charged with sex trafficking a minor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Grand Rapids man has been charged with sex trafficking a minor in 2022.

Torey Franklin, 29, is accused of trafficking a 17-year-old in the spring and summer of 2022. He is also accused of producing, distributing, and receiving child pornography.

According to an indictment, Franklin forced the 17-year-old into sex work in Kent County, despite knowing the minor was under 18. Franklin is also accused of forcing that minor to take explicit photos, which he then distributed.

Sex trafficking a minor is a felony with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, but can carry a life sentence.

He also faces charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a 15-30 year felony, and child pornography, a five to 20 year felony.

“Trafficking in any form is inherently cruel, but the sex trafficking of minors is particularly troubling because of the unique vulnerability of the victims,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable and holding traffickers legally accountable for their offenses.”

“Combating sex trafficking and violence in our communities is of the highest priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners across the State of Michigan,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “These types of crimes have a lasting impact on the victim and those who harm the most vulnerable members of our society will be held accountable.”

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.