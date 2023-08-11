Advertise With Us

Full on Frenzy: Portland Raiders

Mason football is coming off its best season in school history and enters the 2023 season with great optimism.
By Fred Heumann
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

The Portland Raiders have won the CAAC White Division Championship 6 of the last 7 years and hope to do it again this season though they will have to do it with a new starting quarterback and new lead running back after graduation losses.

Portland coach John Novara begins his 25th season in charge and he is hinting they may run a less traditional offense this year and perhaps spread it out more.

You can hear our conversations with coach John Novara and senior quarterback Kaleb Bower in the video player above.

