Full on Frenzy: Mason Bulldogs

Portland coach John Novara begins his 25th season in charge and he is hinting they may run a less traditional offense this year and perhaps spread it out more.
By Fred Heumann
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

Mason football is coming off its best season in school history and enters the 2023 season with great optimism having lost only 5 starters off last year’s 12-and-1 team.

Junior quarterback Cason Carswell is healthy again after suffering a nasty season-ending injury during the basketball season.

The Bulldogs lost in last year’s State semifinal game at Detroit’s Ford Field and hope to take a step further this season. The Bulldogs open the season August 24th vs. Holt.

You can hear our conversations with coach Gary Houghton and with senior lineman Grant Gilchrest in the video player above.

