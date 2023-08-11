Full on Frenzy: DeWitt Panthers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

DeWitt is looking to continue to build on its phenomenal football tradition this season and Head Coach Rob Zimmerman has 118 kids out for football at 3 levels - more than he has ever had.

The Panthers are coming off a 9-4 season and have chalked up double-digit wins in 8 of their last 11 seasons. In fact, since 2009 the Panthers’ accumulative record is an incredible 149-25.

They have a returning starting quarterback in junior Elliott Larner, who shared QB duties with two teammates last season. Zimmerman is very encouraged about what he calls the “great summer” his team had.

DeWitt opens with Haslett and then plays Mason in week 2.

You can hear our conversations with coach Rob Zimmerman and junior quarterback Elliott Larner in the video player above.

