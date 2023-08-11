Advertise With Us

Food Trucks Festival and Car Show comes to Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A food truck festival and car show is taking place in Lansing on Friday and Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Knights of Columbus San Juan Diego Chapter. It’s the first time they’ve done the event.

It will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cristo Rey Church, located at 201 West Miller Road.

More information can be found on the Cristo Rey Church Facebook page.

