Eaton Rapids High School struggling to find football players

Eaton Rapids, Mich. (WILX) - High School football season starts this month and like many other schools especially since COVID, Eaton Rapids High School is struggling to find players. News Ten received a news tip from an Eaton Rapids parent, she attached a letter from the school’s athletic department saying not a lot of high schoolers have signed up for football.

“Numbers have been kind of down this season, honestly probably the last few seasons here in Eaton Rapids,” said Head Coach Wayne Dismuke.

Dismuke said they only have 25 kids on varsity and about 15 on junior varsity, he says ideally each team should have 52 players.

The Eaton Rapids Athletic Department sent out a letter to parents voicing concern about the team’s low turnout. Athletic Director Jey Zabel said “I want to have Friday night football. I know what all the implications are if we don’t.”

“Football season is really popular. The parent’s really support their children, no matter win or lose, or what sport it is,” said Turner.

Tomi Turner owns the Locker Room in Eaton Rapids, selling team apparel and when a customer told her there might not be a team this year she was surprised.

“It would be a void to not have a football team in your hometown,” said Turner.

Not having a team wouldn’t only affect the football players. Kirsten Barnhart said her brothers are in the marching band and are really looking forward to the season.

“I don’t think they’d like to see it all go down the drain,” said Barnhart. “It’s Friday night lights, it’s something that people just like to go to and come together and support their hometown football team. It’s like the only time you see people come together in this town.”

Dismuke said, “Just going to quality dairy and trying to grab a water, or pop, or anything and I’m getting asked questions hey coach are we gonna be alright? Are we going to have a season?”

Dismuke said in the past couple days players have come forward, and he’s hoping for a great season.

In the letter News Ten received from a parent, it does say a decision needs to be made soon about the future of the football season, which starts in two weeks against Owosso.

