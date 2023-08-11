Debbie Petersmark Elected Chair of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/MAB) — Debbie Petersmark, Vice President and General Manager for Gray Television’s WILX-TV in Lansing, was elected Chair of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors during the organization’s Annual Business Meeting on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Shinola Hotel in Detroit.

“Debbie has been a strong voice as a part of our MAB Board Executive Committee for years and we are fortunate to now have her leading the board,” said Michigan Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Sam Klemet. “Her commitment to advocating on behalf of the entire industry and vision of the future will help move the MAB and future of broadcast media forward.”

Petersmark is the 78th chair of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, one of the largest and most successful state broadcast associations in the nation which represents more than 300 radio and television stations and more than 3,000 individual broadcasting industry employees across the state of Michigan.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be in broadcasting,” said Petersmark, “We are in many ways the lenses through which our communities see themselves. Local TV and radio stations provide in-depth local news, detailed weather to keep people safe, music and entertainment, and coverage of sports and events happening throughout our state. I’m honored have a seat at the table as we navigate the future and recruit young people to join our industry.”

Also elected to the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors Executive Committee were:

Vice Chair/Chair-Elect: Shannone Dunlap, Black Diamond Broadcasting

Secretary/Treasurer: Kim Krause, WXMI-TV

At-Large Director: Wendy Hart, WGHN-FM and Spartan Media Network

Immediate Past Chair: Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV/WMYD-TV

2023-2024 Michigan Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors

Julie Brinks, WOOD-TV

Fred Corbus, WWMT-TV

Marci Daniels, WLNS-TV

Rob David, Handyman Productions

Rob Davidek, Audacy

Dave Doetsch, Mid-West Family Broadcasting

J. Greg Easterly, WJBK-TV

Ken Frierson, WNEM-TV

Colleen Grant, iHeartMedia

Zach Huffman, Hyvion

Julie Koehn, Lenawee Broadcasting

Robin Kinnie, Audio Engineers of Detroit

Steve Radant, Barry Broadcasting

Mark Thomas, Alpha Media

Brian Watson, WWJ-TV/WKBD-TV

