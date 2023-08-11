Commercial building in Jackson catches fire overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson and Summit Township Fire Departments both responded to a fire at a commercial building in the City of Jackson late Thursday night. The building is in the 1200 block of Page Avenue, near the intersection of Gorham St.

There are no reports of any injuries so far and a cause of the fire has not been released.

The fire, reported just before midnight, appeared to be put out early Friday morning. A brief road closure in the area was lifted when a News 10 Crew was on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated with any new information.

