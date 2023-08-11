Advertise With Us

Back-to-school drives in Greater Lansing area

(Pixabay / MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School is nearly back in session across the state. Organizations across Mid-Michigan are holding back-to-school drives to give the necessities to families in need.

Charlotte Assembly of God is holding a back-to-school bash on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. There will be free food and a backpack giveaway.

Brotherhood Against Drugs in Lansing is holding a Back-to-School giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 4 p.m.

The East Lansing Police Department is holding a back-to-school drive until Aug. 11. All new and gently-used school supply donations will go to Robert L Green Elementary school.

B.S.Elite Custom Prints and Scrubs is holding a back-to-school drive in Lansing on Aug. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Are you holding a back-to-school drive? Send the information of your back-to-school drive to Newstips@wilx.com.

